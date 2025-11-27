Zelenskyy appoints former NSDC secretary as ambassador to Serbia

Lytvynenko becomes ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Serbia

Oleksandr Lytvynenko (Photo: NSDC)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko ambassador to Serbia. This is about in the decree on the President's website.

In a document dated November 27, Zelenskyy appointed Lytvynenko ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Serbia.

At the same time, with the same date, was published a presidential decree dismissing diplomat Volodymyr Tolkach from the post of Ukrainian representative in the country. He had been working in this position since December 2021, and had previously served as Ambassador to the State of Kuwait in the Middle East for nine years.

Litvinenko served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from March 2014 to July 2015, and was succeeded by the former minister of defense Rustem Umerov.

Lytvynenko's predecessor at the NSDC was Oleksiy Danylov. After dismissal Zelenskyy claimed that he had approved his appointment as ambassador to Moldova, but it never happened.