Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhnyi as permanent representative to International Maritime Organization

Zaluzhnyi will hold two positions simultaneously – Permanent Representative to the IMO and Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named Valerii Zaluzhnyi, currently Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Armed Forces commander, as the country’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to Decree No. 151/2025 on the presidential website.

The document states Zaluzhnyi will hold both roles concurrently.

The IMO, a specialized United Nations agency, focuses on maritime safety, international maritime law, and environmental protection. It sets binding global standards for shipping, including vessel safety, crew training, and technical navigation requirements, while combating marine pollution and supporting efficient trade navigation.

Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's army commander on February 8, 2024, replacing him with Oleksandr Syrskyi, and awarded him the Hero of Ukraine title the next day.

On March 7, 2024, Zelenskyy approved Zaluzhnyi’s candidacy for the U.K. ambassador post, which he assumed on May 9.

In October 2024, LIGA.net, analyzing Foreign Ministry data, reported Zaluzhnyi ranked among Ukraine’s six highest-paid ambassadors that summer.