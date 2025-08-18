Zelenskyy arrives at the White House - Trump personally meets him

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the doorstep of the White House (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for talks with US President Donald Trump , , according to Associated Press broadcast.

Unlike European leaders who arrived earlier, Zelenskyy was personally greeted by Trump at the doorstep of his administration.

Politicians did not answer journalists' questions.

For the talks, the Ukrainian president wore a black jacket and probably a shirt of the same color without a tie. He wore a similar outfit during the NATO summit, where he also met with the US president .