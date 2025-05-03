Zelenskyy believes that the US should revoke visas of MPs who will not vote for the ratification of the agreement

The President claims that there are parliamentarians who are determined not to do so

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The United States should cancel the visas of members of the Verkhovna Rada who will not vote for the ratification of the subsoil agreement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a meeting with journalists, as quoted by Suspilne.

"Today they are voting not only for the sake of the future [future cooperation with the United States], but for the sake of preserving what we need today [for defense]," Zelenskiy said.

He claims that there are parliamentarians who are determined not to do so.

"So, for example, I think the US should just cancel their visas. They come to the US every month. They tell us how bad it is here in Ukraine, how to end the war very quickly, which parts of Ukraine are important, which are not very important," the head of state added, without specifying.

Zelensky continued that "they pass through the corridors of congressmen or senators, they say that they are friends with the United States, brothers forever, and then they return to Ukraine and do not vote for what is fundamental for America".

The President noted that the result will be on the scoreboard and added that "you can't play a double game".

At the end of February 2025, Ukraine and the United States were going to sign a framework agreement on joint mining in Ukraine. The deal fell through due to a quarrel in the Oval Office during President Zelenskyy's visit to the US .