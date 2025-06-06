Zelenskyy called on the leaders of European cities to join the fight for peace

The President emphasized that political support is needed at all levels

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on representatives of local authorities of European cities and communities to support Ukraine's political and diplomatic struggle for the establishment of a just peace. He said this during his speech at the 3rd International Summit of Cities and Regions "United for Peace and Security", which was broadcast on a telethon.

Zelensky thanked the European participants of the summit for their assistance in the restoration of Ukraine and sheltering Ukrainian refugees, and at the same time called for increased involvement in the fight to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Help not only with stability, but with political work for peace," he said.

Zelensky spoke about the consequences of another Russian attack on the night of June 6, during which three people were killed and dozens were injured.

"They are fighting against cities and life itself," the president said.

He stressed that pressure on Moscow needs to be increased to achieve a just peace, and this "requires determination at all levels."

"Support all efforts for fair pressure on Russia, support political and diplomatic pressure, call for new effective sanctions against Russia to stop the killings and achieve peace. Determination is needed at all levels, and the more cities and communities talk about it, the better," Zelensky said.