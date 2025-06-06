Zelensky on another blow to Ukraine: If someone does not put pressure on Russia, it is complicity

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after another Russian attack, stated that a soft stance towards the aggressor country leads to new victims and makes passive observers complicit in the crime.

The President reported that on the night of June 6, Russia carried out a large-scale attack on almost all of Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of three employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. It is preliminary known that almost 50 people were injured, and rescue operations and clearing of rubble are ongoing.

"Russia must be held responsible for this. From the first minute of this war, they have been hitting cities and villages to destroy life," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that the world has done a lot to enable Ukraine to defend itself, but now the war needs to be stopped.

"Now is the moment when America, Europe, and everyone in the world can together stop this war by putting pressure on Russia. If someone does not put pressure and gives the war more time to take lives, this is complicity and responsibility. We need to act decisively," he urged.