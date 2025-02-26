Zelenskyy confirms possible Washington trip to meet Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he "really wants" to visit the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he might travel to Washington in the coming days for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to remarks he made to journalists, reported by Suspilne.

"They’ve suggested it. Our offices are working out the format and timing. There’s a tentative date. As the U.S. president said, it’s Friday [February 28]. The offices are in touch," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he really wants to make the trip to the United States, stressing his need to hear that American aid "won’t stop now or later."

"This is for our people. It’s very important. For me, it’s the key point today," Zelenskyy said.

On February 25, 2025, the White House announced a planned meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy.

That same day, Ukraine’s Presidential Office confirmed the U.S. side proposed the February 28 meeting with Trump.