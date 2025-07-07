Zelenskyy discussed additional funding for the production of interceptor drones with Starmmer

This concerns the possibility of increasing funding as early as this month

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer (Illustrative photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer , during which they discussed, among other things, the possibility of additional funding for Ukrainian drone production. The president wrote about this on Telegram.

According to him, this concerns the possibility of increasing funding as early as this month.

"We discussed additional funding this month for our domestic production of drones, primarily interceptors," Zelenskyy said.

The President and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also exchanged views on their expectations for the meeting of the coalition of willing, which will take place in Rome on July 10.

"We are working to ensure that the decisions are as strong as possible," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the Office of the President, the discussion covered strengthening Ukraine's air defense, economic pressure on Russia, sanctions, and security in the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy and Starmer also agreed to work on strengthening other formats of cooperation with key partners, including the "Ramstein" format.

"There must be more protection of life," the president said.