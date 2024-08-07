Zelenskyy extends mobilization and martial law until November 9

This is already the 12th extension of martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws providing for the extension of general mobilization and martial law until November 9, according to bill cards No. 11433 and No. 11434.

These documents were returned with the President's signature on August 7, 2024. This is the 12th extension of martial law since the beginning of Russia's all-out invasion.

On July 23, a number of lawmakers reported on the successful voting for these draft laws. According to Golos representative Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 339 MPs supported them at that time.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, martial law was imposed and extended for one month, and from May 2022 to this day, it has been extended for three months. From the very beginning, general mobilization was introduced for 90 days.