Zelenskyy: Four new security agreements coming, we must promptly prepare them for signing

The President doesn't name countries Ukraine will sign new agreements with, but notes they will include defense support, finances, and humanitarian cooperation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA/Leszek Szymanski)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the signing of four more security agreements with various countries and reported in a video address about preparations for negotiations on the relevant documents.

"Our team is preparing four new security agreements for Ukraine. We will start negotiations very soon and need to prepare the documents for signing quite promptly. This means defense support, finances, and humanitarian cooperation for us," he said.

He noted that after signing these documents, there will be almost 30 such agreements with partners.

"We set ourselves the task of involving different countries – not just NATO countries. But all are equally ready to help us in defending our shared values. And this will happen," Zelenskyy stated.

