Zelenskyy handed Trump a letter from the First Lady for Melania Trump

The President thanked Melania Trump for her attention to the fate of Ukrainian children

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Screenshot of the meeting broadcast)

During the meeting with the US President By Donald Trump president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a letter to the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, from the First Lady Olena Zelenska.

At the beginning of the meeting, Zelenskyy took out an envelope and handed it to Trump.

"My wife, the First Lady of Ukraine, she handed over the letter. It's not for you, but for your wife," he said, causing laughter in the room.

Zelensky thanked the efforts made by the top officials of America to "stop the killings and stop this war".