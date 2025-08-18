Zelenskyy handed Trump a letter from the First Lady for Melania Trump
During the meeting with the US President By Donald Trump president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a letter to the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, from the First Lady Olena Zelenska.
At the beginning of the meeting, Zelenskyy took out an envelope and handed it to Trump.
"My wife, the First Lady of Ukraine, she handed over the letter. It's not for you, but for your wife," he said, causing laughter in the room.
Zelensky thanked the efforts made by the top officials of America to "stop the killings and stop this war".
- On August 15, Trump met with the Russian dictator. By Vladimir Putin in Alaska I handed him the letter. from his wife, Melania.
- First Lady of the United States called on Putin protect the future of children right now.
Comments (0)