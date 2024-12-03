Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting on new missile tests

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Tuesday, December 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting to discuss arms production and shared details on Telegram.

"The key issue was reports on contracts for Ukraine's domestic arms production. A significant volume of new and long-term orders includes FPV drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and drone missiles," Zelenskyy wrote.

Additionally, he said the meeting covered the implementation of Ukraine's missile program, including development, procurement, and delivery. The discussion featured a report on tests of new missile types.

"We can express gratitude to our Ukrainian missile developers. Production is accelerating," the president emphasized.

The meeting also addressed tasks related to artillery production contracts.