Zelenskyy hopes to end war no later than 2025

The President met with German Chancellor Scholz and said he would present him with the Victory Plan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz (Photo by ERA/CLEMENS BILAN)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Western allies will help end the Russia-Ukraine war by no later than 2025, making this statement during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Today, I will present Olaf with a plan on how we believe Russia can be forced into peace and how to end this war. We hope to do so no later than 2025," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the Victory Plan serves as a "bridge" toward holding a successful Peace Summit, which, in the president's view, will ultimately bring an end to the war.

"This plan is not a replacement for our peace initiative but rather to strengthen Ukraine's position in advancing toward peace," the president said.