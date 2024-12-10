Putin fears only Trump and possibly China, says Zelenskyy

According to the Ukrainian president, the United States is capable of achieving "remarkable things—things that others have not been able to achieve"

Russian President Vladimir Putin fears only U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and "possibly China," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

"I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China. And that’s the truth—only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace," the Ukrainian leader wrote.

Zelenskyy believes that the U.S. can achieve "remarkable things—things that others have not been able to achieve." To succeed in ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, he emphasized the need for resolve from the United States, Europe, and "everyone in the world who values security—as well as strong positions and guarantees for peace."

"The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war—that is our top priority. During the meeting in Paris, this was exactly what we focused on, and it was a very productive conversation," Zelenskyy stated, thanking Trump for his "strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end."

On December 7, Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Trump in Paris. According to the head of state, the American politician is "determined."

On the same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Trump. Scholz is convinced that the parties will be able to develop a joint strategy regarding Ukraine.

On December 8, Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of negotiations. Zelenskyy stated that Putin can be stopped by force.

On December 9, Zelenskyy told Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Russian dictator can be forced into peace only if Ukraine is strong. For this, allies must provide long-range systems, including ATACMS, Taurus, Storm Shadow, and SCALP.

