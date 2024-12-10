Young soldiers must not offset lack of equipment, says Zelenskyy

The president addressed reports about a possible lowering of the conscription age

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his opposition to reducing the mobilization age to 18, advocating instead for strengthening Ukrainian brigades and weakening the aggressor state's military capabilities, as he stated in his post on X.

"We must focus on equipping existing brigades and training personnel to use this equipment. We must not compensate the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers," the president wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, the priority should be supplying missiles to the Ukrainian army and diminishing Russia's military potential, not lowering the conscription age in Ukraine.

"The goal should be to preserve as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storages," Zelenskyy wrote