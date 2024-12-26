Zelenskyy: It is very important that the United States is now increasing deliveries

The pace of aid deliveries must outpace Russian offensives, the president said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President)

The United States is ramping up arms supplies to help balance the situation on the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on December 26.

The president noted that he received briefings from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the frontline and military support.

"It is very important that the United States is now increasing deliveries. This is necessary to stabilize the situation. I am grateful to our partners," Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that the pace of deliveries must be sufficient to disrupt the tempo of Russian offensives. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs "greater strength of weapons" and "strong positions for diplomacy."

"Every unit, every brigade contributing to this brings us closer to the possibility of a normal peace," the president said.