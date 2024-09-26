Zelenskyy meets with Biden, agrees to discuss 'Victory Plan'

Biden said that on September 26, measures to accelerate support for Ukraine will be announced

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden (Photo: OP website)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, reported the President's Office.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy focused on Ukraine's 'Victory Plan', but the leaders agreed to discuss it in more detail during talks in Washington on thursday. Zelenskyy also briefed Biden on the situation in Ukraine, particularly on the front lines, and thanked the United States for its support.

Biden and Zelenskyy also participated in a special G7+ meeting dedicated to Ukraine's reconstruction. Over 30 countries and the European Union signed a declaration on Ukraine's post-war recovery, the President's Office reported.

"After the devastating Second World War, the Allies launched the Marshall Plan, which gave peace the strength to become truly lasting. Today, we are laying the foundation for a similar architecture of recovery – one that will promote peace for Ukraine and all of Europe and the general welfare," Zelenskyy said.

Reuters reported that Biden announced that "actions to accelerate support for Ukraine" would be unveiled on Thursday. The statement also noted that Russia must compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by its invasion. Until this happens and Russia ends the war, the aggressor state's assets will remain blocked.

Zelenskyy also held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that his country would prepare and equip a Ukrainian brigade.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured Zelenskyy during their meeting in New York that Turkiye is ready to act as a mediator for peace in Ukraine.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that he could not meet with Zelenskyy due to the approaching hurricane. Later, he called for the Ukrainian president to dismiss the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States following a partisan visit to a defense plant in the "swing state" of Pennsylvania.