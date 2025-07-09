Zelenskyy met with Italian President Mattarella: what they talked about

The heads of state met in Rome and discussed a number of issues related to Russian aggression

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sergio Mattarella (Photo: FABIO FRUSTACI)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, met in Rome, where the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine was taking place, and discussed ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and punish the aggressor country. This was reported by Zelenskyy. wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky thanked Italy for organizing the conference.

"Italian businesses are interested in participating in the reconstruction. The rebuilding of our country must simultaneously become its profound transformation," he said.

In addition to the issue of Ukraine's reconstruction, Zelenskyy and Mattarella discussed the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

"I called on Italy to ratify the relevant agreement so that the tribunal could start its work as soon as possible," Zelenskyy wrote.

In turn, the President of Italy assured the Ukrainian leader of his full support. transmits ANSA.

"The intensification of Russia's brutal bombing of the population and civilian infrastructure strengthens our determination to support Ukraine," said the President of Italy.

He added that Europe is looking for any opportunity to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Ukraine's security is Europe's security," – stated / declared / said Mattarella.