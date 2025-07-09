Zelenskyy met with the Pope: Vatican is still ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia

The pontiff discussed with the president the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and the "urgency of finding lasting and just ways to peace"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Pope (Photo: Vatican News)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with pope Leo XIV – the pontiff reaffirmed the Vatican's readiness to accept the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. This was reported on the website of the Holy See.

"The Holy Father has reaffirmed his readiness to receive representatives of Russia and Ukraine in the Vatican for talks," the statement reads.

The president's audience with the pope was held in Castel Gandolfo, the Pontiff's residence near Rome.

At the meeting, Leo XIV discussed with Zelenskyy the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and "the urgency of finding lasting and just ways to peace."

"During a sincere conversation, the importance of dialogue as the best way to end the hostilities was confirmed. The Holy Father expressed his pain for the victims and renewed his prayers and closeness to the Ukrainian people, supporting every effort to free the prisoners and find common solutions," the Vatican said.

UPDATED. Zelenskyy called the conversation with the Pope "very thorough" and noted that so far only Moscow has rejected the proposal for talks in the Vatican, as well as all other peace proposals.

"I thanked the Pope especially for his support of Ukrainian children, in particular those returned from Russian captivity. Ukrainian children have the opportunity to rehabilitate and rest in Italy, and such hospitality and sincerity are extremely important. Today we discussed further efforts of the Vatican to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the Head of State emphasized.

He also invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine again.