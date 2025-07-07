Ukraine is working with partners to obtain Patriot systems and missiles, including with the United States – Zelenskyy
Patriot launchers (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine is working with partners, including the United States, to obtain new Patriot air defense systems and ammunition for them. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"We are working, in particular, with the American side for appropriate decisions regarding the 'Patriots' and missiles for them. We are also preparing appropriate meetings in Italy [at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome on July 10-11]," the head of state said.

Following a conversation with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, on July 4, Zelenskyy announced that they had agreed to work on increasing the protection of Ukrainian airspace – agreeing to a meeting of the two countries' teams.

Later, the president thanked Trump for his willingness to help in the field of air defense, noting that American Patriot systems are key to protection against ballistic missiles.

These are some of the few Western systems capable of shooting down this type of missile, which the occupiers regularly use to attack Ukraine.

