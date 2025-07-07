Ukraine is working with partners to obtain Patriot systems and missiles, including with the United States – Zelenskyy

The President announced the meetings regarding these air defense systems during a conference in Rome

Patriot launchers (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine is working with partners, including the United States, to obtain new Patriot air defense systems and ammunition for them. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"We are working, in particular, with the American side for appropriate decisions regarding the 'Patriots' and missiles for them. We are also preparing appropriate meetings in Italy [at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome on July 10-11]," the head of state said.