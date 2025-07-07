Ukraine is working with partners to obtain Patriot systems and missiles, including with the United States – Zelenskyy
Ukraine is working with partners, including the United States, to obtain new Patriot air defense systems and ammunition for them. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.
"We are working, in particular, with the American side for appropriate decisions regarding the 'Patriots' and missiles for them. We are also preparing appropriate meetings in Italy [at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome on July 10-11]," the head of state said.
Following a conversation with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, on July 4, Zelenskyy announced that they had agreed to work on increasing the protection of Ukrainian airspace – agreeing to a meeting of the two countries' teams.
Later, the president thanked Trump for his willingness to help in the field of air defense, noting that American Patriot systems are key to protection against ballistic missiles.
These are some of the few Western systems capable of shooting down this type of missile, which the occupiers regularly use to attack Ukraine.
- In early July, the Pentagon suspended deliveries of some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US arsenals had become too depleted. Later, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense stated that the agency is reviewing arms supplies to partners worldwide, not just Ukraine.
- Trump, however, stated that the US continues to provide aid to Ukraine. An Axios source reported that during the call, the US leader promised Zelenskyy to check the situation with the transfer of weapons. Meanwhile, a Reuters source said that after the "very good conversation," the president is optimistic about the resumption of Patriot missile supplies.
- A spokesperson for the German government confirmed that his country is holding "intensive talks" with Washington to supply Ukraine with such air defense systems.