Ukraine still sees the Vatican as a platform for negotiations. Moscow is of a different opinion

Foreign Minister Sibiga thanked Pope Leo XIV for the offer to hold talks in the Vatican and said that Ukraine is considering such an option

Pope Leo XIV (Photo: ERA/ANGELO CARCONI)

Ukraine still considers the Vatican as a platform for negotiations with Russia. This was stated to journalists by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, reports Interfax-Ukraine .

Sibiga was asked whether the Vatican is still considered as a potential venue for a technical meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

"For us, yes. We are personally grateful to Pope Leo XIV for this offer. We welcome it," he said .

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hinted that Moscow refuses to negotiate in the Vatican because, in his words, it is "inelegant.".

"I want to say that we shouldn't waste our mental capacity on working out options that are not very realistic. Imagine the Vatican as a venue for negotiations, it's a bit inelegant," he explained his opinion .