Zelenskyy arrives on a visit to Rome

The Head of State arrived in the Italian capital on the eve of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Rome, reports the TV channel Sky TG24. This was later confirmed to journalists in the Office of the President.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian leader will meet with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, after lunch, and it is possible that he may also meet with the pope Leo XIV.

Read also Giorgia Meloni should lead the way in Ukraine's economic recovery

The fourth international Ukraine recovery Conference will take place in Rome on July 10-11, chaired by the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

The event will bring together approximately 3500 participants, over 100 official delegations, 40 international organizations, and 2000 companies (of which about 500 are from Italy) to discuss the future post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.