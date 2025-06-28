"I share your pain." The Pope addressed Ukrainians in Ukrainian
Pope Leo XIV addressed Ukrainians with words of support. Posts in Ukrainian and English were published on the pontiff's X (formerly Twitter) account.
"I want to express my solidarity with suffering Ukraine, with children, young people, the elderly, and especially with the families who are mourning their loved ones. I share your pain for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war," Lev wrote.
According to him, the faith of the Ukrainian people is currently "being put to a difficult test".
The head of the Catholic Church added: "To believe does not mean to already have all the answers, but to hope that God is with us and gives us His grace, that He will have the last word and life will conquer death."
At the same time, Lev did not mention Russia in his post, which is the country that is waging war against Ukraine.
- The previous Pope, Francis, also periodically avoided mentioning Moscow in his speeches. At the same time, the new pontiff takes a more openly pro-Ukrainian stance: in particular, during his first phone call with Putin, Leo XIV urged the Russian dictator to make a "gesture" towards peace.
- Since the previous Pope, the Vatican has been dealing with the issue of returning Ukrainian children abducted by the occupiers.
- Under the new pontiff, Russia refused the Holy See's mediation in peace negotiations with Ukraine.