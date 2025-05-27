The Pope's response to Russia's refusal to negotiate in the Vatican

It is not so important where the next negotiations will take place. The main thing is that they should take place, the Vatican said

Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican is in favor of early negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, no matter where. This was announced by the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, reports Vatican News .

The cardinal was asked to comment on Moscow's refusal to hold talks in the Vatican, as proposed by the Pope Leo XIV .

"It is really important that these talks finally start, because the war needs to be stopped immediately. First of all, a ceasefire is urgently needed to put an end to the destruction, the destruction of cities, and the deaths of civilians. And then it is urgent to achieve a stable, just and lasting peace that will be accepted and agreed upon by both sides," he said .

Parolin emphasized that Leo XIV stated that the Holy See was fully prepared to accept possible negotiations, offering a "neutral, protected place." At the same time, it is only a place for negotiations, not the mediation of the pontiff, since "mediation must be requested by the parties.".

"There are also talks about other possible locations, such as Geneva. In any case, it doesn't matter where the talks we all want to see take place. What is really important is that they finally begin," the head of Vatican diplomacy concluded .