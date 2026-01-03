Zelenskyy nominates new heads in five regions

Consultations are currently underway on the new heads of regional administrations in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions

Photo: OP

Candidates for the positions of new heads of regional administrations in five regions have been selected: Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, personnel changes are underway and consultations on new managers are underway.

"The range of candidates has been determined. Decisions will be made tomorrow, and I expect that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will soon approve the appointments. Next week, the new heads of the regions should start working," Zelensky emphasized.

Earlier, the President said he counted on the support of the Verkhovna Rada candidates minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal to the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

january 2, Zelensky suggested to Fedorov to become the Minister of Defense.