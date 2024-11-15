Zelenskyy: Olaf's call is Pandora's box. There will be no Minsk-3

This conversation is exactly what Putin has long sought, as the dictator is desperate to weaken his and Russia's isolation, the Ukrainian leader said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a "Pandora's box."

The Ukrainian president noted that Scholz had informed him of his intention to contact Putin.

"Olaf's call, in my opinion, is Pandora's box. Now there may be other conversations, other calls," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this call is precisely what Putin has been waiting for, as it's crucial for the dictator to break his and Russia's isolation and engage in regular talks that "will lead to nothing."

Zelenskyy said that for decades, Putin has used such tactics, giving Russia the opportunity "to change nothing in its policy, to do nothing substantial, and ultimately it led to this war."

"We understand all these challenges now. We know how to act. And we want to warn everyone: there will be no Minsk-3; what we need is real peace," the Ukrainian leader concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Scholz's call with Putin, stating that such contacts "do not add any value to the pursuit of a just peace."







