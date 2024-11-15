'The war will end sooner': Zelenskyy on future US administration

The Ukrainian leader stated he heard nothing from Donald Trump that contradicts Ukraine's position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The war will end faster under the administration of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an interview with Suspilne.

According to Zelenskyy, achieving a just peace is crucial for Ukraine.

"It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best because of the injustice that has been imposed on you," he said.

He emphasized that while the war will end, there is no exact date for its conclusion.

"Certainly, with the policies of this team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that he had a constructive interaction with Trump, where the Ukrainian side was able to present its vision for peace in a reasoned manner.

"He [Trump] has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position," Zelenskyy said.

When asked if Trump demanded Ukraine engage in negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy replied that Ukraine is an independent country.

The president added that during the war, both the Ukrainian people and he personally, in talks with the United States, Trump, Joe Biden, and European leaders, "proved that the rhetoric of 'sit and listen' doesn't work with us."