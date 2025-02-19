Zelenskyy on minerals deal: Ukraine doesn't want to be just a raw materials hub

The Ukrainian president said it is more important for Ukrainians to be friends and partners rather than just a source of raw materials

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

Ukraine does not want to be "just a raw materials hub for any continent" and needs security guarantees and partnerships in exchange for investments in this sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN TURK.

He emphasized that Ukraine would be open to investments in mineral extraction if the Russian-occupied territories were liberated and natural resource deposits protected.

"Ukraine is ready for investments on the condition that occupied territories are liberated and natural resources are protected. We do not want to become a raw materials hub for any continent. It is more important for us to be friends and partners rather than just a source of raw materials," Zelenskyy said.

He explained that he did not sign the joint U.S.-Ukraine draft agreement on investments in rare earth mineral extraction because the document did not include any security guarantees.

"Without security guarantees, the deal would not be fair. If we are to give something, we must receive something in return," the president said.