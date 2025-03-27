Zelenskyy on Paris meeting: No sanctions on Russia will be lifted before a just peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Benjamin Girette / EPA)

Sanctions against Russia will not be lifted until the war against Ukraine ends with a just peace—a position unanimously supported by all participants of the "coalition of the willing" meeting in Paris, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a press conference.

According to him, this is an "important unified signal" not only from European Union countries but from Europe as a whole.

Zelenskyy stated that 31 meeting participants voted in favor of this stance.

The attendees included leaders of France, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Romania, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czechia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, as well as the heads of the European Council, European Commission, and NATO. Austria, Australia, and Canada were represented at the ambassador level.

Earlier, European Council President António Costa stated that the EU would not lift sanctions on Russia but instead continue to increase pressure on the aggressor state.