Macron: 'A Franco-British mission will go to Ukraine to strengthen the army'

This team will work with Ukraine to define all aspects of its future military, including size, personnel, and necessary equipment

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA / LUDOVIC MARIN)

A Franco-British mission will be deployed to Ukraine to help strengthen its military, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a conference following the "coalition of the willing" meeting.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Macron said that the mission will consist of a "Franco-British team" focused on shaping the "future structure of Ukraine's army."

"This team will work with Ukraine to determine all aspects of its future military—its size, number of soldiers, and required equipment," he explained.



Macron also stated that European foreign ministers must present proposals within three weeks on how to monitor the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.