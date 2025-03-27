Macron: 'A Franco-British mission will go to Ukraine to strengthen the army'
A Franco-British mission will be deployed to Ukraine to help strengthen its military, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a conference following the "coalition of the willing" meeting.
Macron said that the mission will consist of a "Franco-British team" focused on shaping the "future structure of Ukraine's army."
"This team will work with Ukraine to determine all aspects of its future military—its size, number of soldiers, and required equipment," he explained.
Macron also stated that European foreign ministers must present proposals within three weeks on how to monitor the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
- On March 27, at around 1:00 p.m. Kyiv time, the "coalition" meeting began . Delegations and leaders from 31 countries participated in the event. The meeting lasted two hours.
- During a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", President Volodymyr Zelensky invited allies to Ukraine to jointly develop a clear security plan on land, in the sky, and at sea.