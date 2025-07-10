Zelenskyy on the reconstruction of Ukraine: We need an approach in the style of the Marshall Plan

The President called on European partners to create a coalition of countries for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's reconstruction requires an approach similar to that used in the American program of economic aid to European countries after World War II (the Marshall Plan). He said this... stated / declared / said at the opening of the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome.

Zelenskyy recalled that the 1948 plan of US Secretary of State George Marshall contributed to the rapid recovery of Europe.

"Think about the role the Marshall Plan played in rebuilding and transforming Europe. That's why Europe has enjoyed peace and economic growth for so long. Now we have the opportunity to ignite a new wave of progress, we need a Marshall Plan-style approach, and we must develop it together," he addressed the conference participants.

Zelenskyy emphasized that such a plan would contribute not only to the reconstruction of Ukraine, but also to the economic development of Europe.

"Rebuilding Ukraine is not just about our country, it's about your countries, companies and technologies. It can modernize your infrastructure and industry," he said.

The President called for the establishment of a coalition of countries to rebuild Ukraine.

"We need to build a coalition for reconstruction, let this be the moment when we initiate it," Zelenskyy said.

The Marshall Plan was a program of economic aid to European countries after World War II, proposed by US Secretary of State George Marshall and implemented in 1948. The aid program was implemented over four years. Europe received about $13 billion from the US ($123 billion after inflation) in the form of technical and economic assistance to support the recovery of European economies. Over the next two decades, many regions of Western Europe experienced unprecedented growth and prosperity. The Marshall Plan was one of the first impulses towards European integration.