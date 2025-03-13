Zelenskyy on truce: World has not heard meaningful response from Russia for over 24 hours

The president hopes US pressure will be enough to force Russia to end the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President)

The world has not heard a substantive response from Russia for over a day regarding the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote after receiving a briefing from the Ukrainian delegation on its meeting with US representatives in Saudi Arabia.

The president noted that Ukraine is committed to moving quickly toward peace and is ready to do its part to "create every opportunity for a reliable, lasting, and dignified peace." He praised the teams involved, highlighting the restoration of US defense assistance and intelligence sharing.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian representatives informed the US side about Ukraine's key positions.

"Ukraine was ready for silence in the air and at sea, but the US side proposed silence on land as well. Ukraine accepts this proposal. A key issue is oversight, and we appreciate the US willingness to organize the technical aspects of monitoring," he added.

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, the parties also discussed the need to ensure security, cooperation with European partners, and further joint steps. "Unfortunately, the world has not heard a substantive response from Russia regarding the proposals for over a day. This once again confirms that Russia seeks to prolong the war and will try to delay peace for as long as possible. We hope US pressure will be enough to force Russia to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine's team remains ready to continue working constructively with all partners in America, Europe, and other parts of the world who seek to help bring peace closer.