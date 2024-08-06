Zelenskyy: One million drones contracted for this year from Ukrainian manufacturers

He said that in July, the Ukrainian military used more drones than the occupiers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President)

One million drones have already been contracted from Ukrainian manufacturers for 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"In July, our soldiers used more drones than the occupiers. This should be a sustainable trend at the front – for all types of drones available to our units," said the President.

He clarified that this includes both FPV drones and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, which are already having a strategic impact on the war.

"And our Ukrainian leadership in drones can be the factor that not only brings a just end to the war closer but also makes Ukraine a security provider for other states," Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that on August 6, representatives of the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on the production and financing of drones.

"For this year, we've already contracted one million drones from our manufacturers, and there will be more throughout the year. We're not disclosing all the details now, but our drone production capacity is growing all the time, and we're working not only with government funding but also with partners to get them to invest in our drone production," Zelenskyy said.

Read also: Developers of Ukrainian Bullet jet UAV showed footage of first hits