Zelenskyy presents Victory Plan to Italian PM Meloni

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he announced in the early hours of Friday.

"We had a very productive discussion today, covering all aspects of the Plan. The key is to strengthen Ukraine’s positions and relations with our closest partners, ensuring we create the necessary conditions and a fair atmosphere for honest diplomacy," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He expressed gratitude for Italy's preparation of a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, noting the importance of Italian businesses being significantly represented in rebuilding projects.

Zelenskyy also thanked Italy for providing air defense systems and discussed the preparation of a new security package.

On September 26, Zelenskyy was in the U.S., where he discussed the Victory Plan with President Biden and presidential candidates Harris and Trump.

On September 28, presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov stated that partners received the Victory Plan with "great interest" and are working on it.

On September 30, Yermak announced that the Victory Plan would be presented to Ukrainians, but some provisions would remain secret.

On October 10, Zelenskyy briefed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on the Victory Plan.