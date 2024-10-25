Zelenskyy rejects Guterres' visit to Ukraine after BRICS meeting with Putin

A source called the UN chief's visit to the BRICS summit a "humiliation of sanity and international law"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Antonio Guterres (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly declined a visit from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to Ukraine following his trip to the BRICS summit in Russia, AFP reported, citing an anonymous senior source in the president's administration.

"After Kazan, (Guterres) wanted to come to Ukraine, but the president did not confirm the visit. So Guterres won't be here, specifically because of the humiliation of sanity and international law in Kazan," the source was quoted by Barrons.

Ahead of Guterres' bilateral talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the UN chief's decision to attend the BRICS summit. The ministry noted that he was absent from Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the UN's reputation," read the statement issued on October 21.