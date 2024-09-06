Zelenskyy reproaches West for not delivering enough of promised air defense systems to Ukraine

The president called on the allies to be more active in matters of providing military aid to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: OP)

Allies have yet to deliver some of the promised air defense systems to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), which he attended in person.

Zelenskyy thanked all partners for the "serious decisions" made regarding air defense systems for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington. However, he stressed that these commitments have not been fully met.

"I will not mention the number of systems we have received. But the number of air defense systems that have not been delivered is significant... The world has enough air defense systems to ensure that Russian terror does not succeed. I urge you to be more active in this work with us regarding air defense," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine needs more F-16 fighter jets, the head of states added, noting that the aircraft are currently effective in intercepting missiles, but more are needed.

"We need a much stronger F-16 air fleet. And I have proposals that I will voice when the press leaves," Zelenskyy said.

Similarly, on August 29, then-Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a statement about the Patriot air defense systems. He noted that there is a significant gap between the promises made by the West and the actual delivery dates of military aid to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced 17 air defense systems for Ukraine.

Romania is donating a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, with the president signing the law on Thursday.

On Friday, the United Kingdom announced the transfer of £162 million worth of air defense missiles to Ukraine.