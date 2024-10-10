Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't consider exchanging territories for Western guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine is not ready to consider ceding any of its territories to Russia in exchange for Western guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press briefing following his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"This is not a topic of our discussions, no ceasefires, we didn't want to talk about it. I saw something like this in the media. Russia works a lot with the media, so it's clear what's going on here," he said.

The president also mentioned that Ukraine relies on France's support, as its defense forces are experiencing equipment shortages, including a lack of domestically produced long-range drones. Regarding permission for "certain long-range munitions," Zelenskyy clarified that Ukraine is still awaiting approval from its partners.





