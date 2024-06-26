Zelenskyy signs law on use of English in Ukraine

The law establishes the official status of English as one of the languages for international communication in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the use of the English language in Ukraine, according to the card of Law No. 9432 on the parliament's website.

The law establishes the official status of English as one of the languages for international communication in Ukraine. It also specifies the positions for which candidates must know the English language.

Zelenskyy submitted the draft law on the English language to the parliament in 2023, and in early June 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted it in the second reading. At that time, they also supported an amendment that provided budget support for cinemas showing English-language films in the original language.

