Zelenskyy slams Western response to situation in Georgia

The Ukrainian president stated that Georgia was free and democratic yesterday, but today it is usurped by oligarchs

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the Western response to the situation in Georgia, stating that the actions taken so far have been insufficient, in an interview with CBN.

Zelenskyy expressed his disappointment with the lack of strong measures taken by Western powers, particularly the United States and the European Union, against Russia's influence in Georgia. The current situation in Georgia is a direct result of Russia's aggressive policies and that more decisive action is needed to counter these threats, he stated.

"Do you see what is happening in Georgia now? It is barely talked about. And the actions of America regarding the situation in Georgia, I consider weak," Zelenskyy said.

He added that part of Georgia has been occupied, and there is nothing alive left in the region.

"Nothing has become of it. It's just a dead part of Georgia. There is nothing alive there. There is no civilization there," the president added.

The situation has been worsened by Russia's deliberate creation of a frozen conflict to prevent Georgia from joining the European Union and NATO.

"It [Russia] did the same thing in Moldova. It did the same thing in Ukraine and around the world," the president said, adding that Moscow follows the same algorithm.

According to Zelenskyy, yesterday Georgia was free and democratic, and today it is usurped by oligarchs, with all power belonging to businesses that are directly connected to Moscow.

"They [the authorities] are completely under the control of Russia today. I believe that the United States and Europe were not strong and did not put Russia in its place," the head of state said.

In his opinion, the young people who are protesting in Georgia "can do nothing". They have nothing in their hands but a desire to live in a peaceful European country, the president said.

"Today they are being forced to lean toward Russia. This is what is happening. What strong measures have the United States taken now? What strong measures have European states taken? I don't see any," Zelenskyy stated.

On November 28, 2024, PM Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU by 2028. After this statement, rallies began in Tbilisi.

On December 5, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on Georgian officials.

As of December 9, over 400 people have been detained by security forces during the 11 days of protests in Georgia.