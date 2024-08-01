Zelenskyy: Territories can be reclaimed diplomatically, not just by arms

President stated that Ukraine has not been officially offered territorial concessions. He believes territories can be regained without weapons

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by ERA / ANDY RAIN)

Ukrainian territories can be reclaimed through diplomatic means, not just by military force, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with French journalists.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"I believe that not all territories need to be reclaimed through physical means or by the use of weapons. I believe it can take a lot of time and a lot of people, which is not very good. Therefore, you can win back your territories diplomatically," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that this is why the peace formula was created: it envisions the world putting pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Responding to questions about possible territorial concessions, the president acknowledged that, firstly, the Ukrainian people must want this. Secondly, no one has officially proposed this to Ukraine, and the government constitutionally cannot "give away territories to someone."

Read also: "Otherwise, we will not achieve real results." Zelenskyy for Russia's presence at next Peace Summit