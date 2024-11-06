Zelenskyy to visit Hungary for first time since war began on invitation from Orban and Michel

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Thursday, November 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his first official visit to Hungary since the start of the full-scale war, according to his evening video address.

"Tomorrow [November 7], I will be in Budapest for the European Political Community Summit, at the invitation of Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, which holds the Presidency of the European Council, and Charles Michel," Zelenskyy stated.

The president noted that this will be the fifth summit of its kind, following previous gatherings in the Czech Republic, Moldova, Spain, and the United Kingdom. He mentioned that leaders at the event will discuss security challenges in Europe and new opportunities for all partners.

"A series of meetings and agreements with European leaders will take place," he concluded, without providing further details.