Orban calls for new European strategy on Ukraine amid Trump's victory

First steps could be taken at the November 7 European summit in Budapest, Viktor Orban said

Viktor Orban (Photo by Igor Kovalenko/EPA)

Europe needs a new approach to Ukraine in light of the Republican Party's success and Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated at the Turkic States Summit in Bishkek, as reported by Magyar Nemzet.

The Hungarian leader said that the Republican win "raises questions for us, European leaders, about whether Europe can maintain military and financial support for Ukraine."

"There are serious doubts, so a new European strategy will be necessary," he said, adding that initial steps could be taken on Thursday, November 7, at the European leaders' summit in Budapest.

Orban identified the most challenging issue as the fate of the €50 billion loan for Ukraine, which, according to a preliminary G7 decision, would be funded jointly by the European Union and the United States.