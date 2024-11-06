Trump vows to stop wars

He has previously stated on several occasions that he can quickly end the war in Ukraine, claiming that he would only need 24 hours to achieve peace

Donald Trump with his wife Melania and son Barron (Photo: EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaking to supporters in Florida, promised that there will be no wars during his presidency, according to a Fox News broadcast.

"We had no wars, for four years we had no wars. We defeated ISIS in record time, but we had no wars. I'm going to stop the wars," said Trump.

He has previously stated multiple times that he could quickly end the war in Ukraine, claiming that he would need only 24 hours to achieve peace.

Trump explained that this would be possible due to his "good relationships" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, he would pressure both leaders to sign a peace agreement, threatening to cut support for Ukraine if it does not agree to negotiations and promising increased support for Ukraine if Russia does not make concessions.

Trump promised that his new term would be a "true golden age" for the country. He also characterized his election result as a "political victory, unprecedented in US history."

