Zelenskyy: Ukraine can double drone production, but needs funding

Zelenskyy shared with partners that Ukrainian companies are ready to increase UAV production

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President)

Ukrainian enterprises can produce more drones, but this requires additional funding from partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing after the fourth summit of the International Crimea Platform.

According to him, the effectiveness of drones can be seen on the battlefield.

"The results are already visible, which is very important. When there's a significant deficit, non-delivery of certain packages, particularly 155 mm artillery shells, these drones are very helpful," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that drones primarily help save Ukrainian soldiers' lives.

"But we need money to increase our production volumes. We have these capabilities," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that he shared this information with partners, stating that Ukrainian companies are ready to double drone production.

"Some companies, especially private ones, are ready to do the maximum and even increase production fivefold. They're ready, but there's not enough money to do it," he added.

The president stated that Kyiv is turning to partners for funding assistance, as it's cheaper to manufacture drones in Ukraine.

