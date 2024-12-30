Zelenskyy: Ukraine can help restore stability in Syria after Russian interference

The president sees it as essential to renew diplomatic and economic ties with Syria

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine can assist in restoring stability in Syria following years of Russian interference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address.

The president thanked the team from Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food for organizing a Ukrainian delegation's visit to Damascus. He expects a report from the ministers on the negotiations and initial results.

"This demonstrates Ukraine's leadership and agility in foreign policy – qualities that can deliver the positive outcomes we need. We have the opportunity to help restore stability in Syria after years of Russian interference, and this will undoubtedly support our own efforts to restore peace for us," Zelenskyy said.

The president considers it the right step to restore diplomatic relations and economic cooperation with Syria.

"I really hope that post-Assad Syria will respect international law – something Assad couldn't and didn't want to do. He was dependent and simply didn't understand what it means to respect his own people and the international community," Zelenskyy added.