Zelenskyy: Ukraine discussing foreign troop presence on land, in air, at sea, and for air defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Benjamin Girette / EPA)

On April 4, Ukrainian military met with their counterparts from the United Kingdom and France to discuss the deployment of security contingents after the war. Talks focused on the potential presence of foreign troops on land, in the air, at sea, and in air defense. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the information during his evening address and a subsequent press briefing.

"There is tangible progress, and I personally thanked our partners today for this – we are shaping a shared vision and a concrete foundation for guaranteeing security. In Ukraine, we are not only striving for peace but also building a clear strategy to ensure that peace is truly reliable and truly lasting. I am grateful to all in Europe who are helping us with this, and it is important that this work and future security be supported by the United States," the president said.

During his press appearance, Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian delegation included Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, and Deputy Defense Minister Yevhen Moisiuk.

The president said that the sides held a "serious, constructive conversation" and "worked deeply and very thoroughly."

"And it's very important that we will now continue working in this format regularly, with corresponding results. I can't reveal too many details, as this is only the beginning, but it is a deep beginning of this work," Zelenskyy added.

He also noted that in addition to France and the UK, "many other countries" are involved in the process of forming the contingent, though he declined to specify how many states are part of this coalition.

According to the president, partners will need another month to fully assess the military infrastructure.

The discussions include the presence of foreign forces on land, in the air, at sea, in air defense, and "some sensitive matters," Zelenskyy said.

He announced that military representatives of partner countries will now meet weekly.

Ukraine and individual nations are also negotiating specific locations for the deployment of these contingents, Zelenskyy stressed.

The president added that the talks also addressed strategic issues, including the mandates of the military contingents and at what stage Ukraine can expect such deployments from its partners.

"Of course, the chiefs of staff [of France and the UK] do not have the authority to decide, but they will convey my positions to their leaders and the staffs of other countries. And then we will meet again," he said.