Zelenskyy: Ukrainians can produce 4 million drones a year, 1.5 million already contracted

Ukraine can produce 4 million drones annually, with 1.5 million units already contracted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during his speech at the second International Defense Industries Forum.

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine would manufacture 1.5 million drones in 2024.

In February 2024, Minister of Digital Transformation and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov noted that Ukraine would reach the goal of producing 1 million drones per year in 2024. He also mentioned that 90% of the drones currently used on the battlefield are domestically produced.



