Zelenskyy urged foreign intelligence agencies "not to turn a blind eye" to Russia's preparations for an offensive

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on foreign intelligence agencies not to hide information from the country's leadership about Russia's preparation of new offensive actions, as decisions on increasing pressure on the Russian Federation depend on this. He stated this in an evening address.

As Zelensky reported, today the Headquarters was held, where he heard, in particular, an intelligence report on the intentions of the aggressor country, the capabilities of the Russian troops and their industrial complex, as well as Ukraine's capabilities to counter these plans.

"We see from the information that intelligence is obtaining and from open data that Putin and his entourage do not plan to end the war. There is currently no confirmation that they are seriously considering the option of peace and diplomacy. On the contrary, there is a lot of evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations," the president said.

He expressed confidence that foreign intelligence agencies have the same information and urged not to hide it from the leadership of their countries.

"I am sure that the intelligence services of our partners also have such information, they also see such facts, and it is important that they do not close their eyes and report to the authorities. The only thing that is needed now is absolutely honest conclusions and appropriate joint pressure on Russia," he said.