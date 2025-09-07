Zelenskyy: Victory is when Ukraine is not fully occupied, which is Putin's goal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the victory for Ukraine is that it is not fully occupied by Russia, which is what the dictator Vladimir Putin wants. The head of state said this in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News, recorded on September 5.

The journalist asked the president what victory looks like for Ukraine.

"In my opinion, Putin's goal is to occupy Ukraine... to destroy us, to occupy us. And did he occupy it? [Interviewer replied: "No."] This means that he did not win. This means that Ukraine remains ours," Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, the host clarified that the Russian dictator still wants to win.

"Yes, but as long as he hasn't occupied us, we are winning. And I think so because we have our own country. And, of course, he understands this very well: he, of course, wants to occupy us completely. For him, this is a victory. And as long as he cannot do this, the victory is on our side," the president replied.

He added that Ukrainians are "very painful in the war, because a lot of losses," noting: "That is why for us to survive is a victory. Because we survive with our identity, with our country, with our independence."