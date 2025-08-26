Zelenskyy: We continue Ukrainian active operations, the enemy leaves no other options

Russia intends to continue to avoid negotiations, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine will continue active defensive operations, as Moscow shows no willingness for a genuine peace process. This was stated... stated / declared / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.

He reported that he had heard reports from the military and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Vasyl Malyuk.

"Ukrainian active operations, our defensive operations – we will continue all of this, the enemy leaves us no other options," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin has no plans to stop the war.

"Russia is sending signals exclusively that it intends to continue to evade real negotiations," he said.

The head of state noted that Ukraine is conducting operations that could change Moscow's position.

"We are taking our steps that can have an impact. I want to thank our soldiers for their accuracy – Ukrainian drones, Ukrainian missiles really work well. Russian logistics, Russian fuel infrastructure feel it," Zelensky said.